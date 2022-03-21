AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $250,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.