AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $44.84 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

