AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $360,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

