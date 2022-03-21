AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,170 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

