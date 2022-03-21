AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,640 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

PKG opened at $156.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.