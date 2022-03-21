AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $738.59 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $772.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $859.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

