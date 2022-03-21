Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.08). Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.