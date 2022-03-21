AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

