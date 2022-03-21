Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,647. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.