Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 183,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 74,857 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $35.52.

