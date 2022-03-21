Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 211,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 84,087 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 494,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,668. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

