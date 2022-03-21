Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,472,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,253. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

