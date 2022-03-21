Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. 10,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,011. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

