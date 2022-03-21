Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $64,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,658. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47.

