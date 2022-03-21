Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,293 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after acquiring an additional 133,244 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.23. 7,013,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

