Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $120,697,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,047. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

