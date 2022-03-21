Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $92,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of USO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

