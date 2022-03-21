Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.