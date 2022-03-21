Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.25. 56,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

