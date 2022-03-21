Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Up 6.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 152 ($2.00). Approximately 2,843,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,851,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

