Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.61 ($25.95).

AIXA opened at €20.55 ($22.58) on Thursday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($29.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

