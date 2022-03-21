Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $479.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 355,867 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.