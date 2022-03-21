Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ALK stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

