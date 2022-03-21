Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.95 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

