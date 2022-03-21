Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $161.15. 31,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

