Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,591,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,865,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. 29,151,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,016,457. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

