Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,070. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

