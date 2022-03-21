Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.83.

Adobe stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.28. 133,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day moving average is $571.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

