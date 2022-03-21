Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $505.24. 76,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,917. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.97. The stock has a market cap of $475.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.01 and a 12 month high of $510.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.