Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

