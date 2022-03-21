Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.