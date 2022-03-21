Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.82. 791,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,185,016. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

