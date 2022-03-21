Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,087. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

