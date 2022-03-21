Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $165.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.