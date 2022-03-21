Almaden Minerals (AAU) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) is one of 107 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Almaden Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.34 million -11.67 Almaden Minerals Competitors $8.09 billion $2.07 billion -9.24

Almaden Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Almaden Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 729 2436 2809 123 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Almaden Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -5.30% -4.97% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,108.15% 3.58% -1.66%

Summary

Almaden Minerals rivals beat Almaden Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

