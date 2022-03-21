Alphacat Hits Market Capitalization of $288,143.87 (ACAT)

Alphacat (ACAT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Alphacat has a total market cap of $288,143.87 and $55,779.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

