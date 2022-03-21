Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

NYSE ATUS opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

