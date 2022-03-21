Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

