Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC owned 0.18% of Amalgamated Financial worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 264,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 44,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,397. The company has a market cap of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

