Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ambev by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ambev by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Ambev by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambev by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

