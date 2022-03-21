America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

ATAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 314,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,447. The company has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. As a group, analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at $638,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 13.7% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 93.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

