American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,666,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.