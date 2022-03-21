Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 149,229 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

