Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGII stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $712.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

