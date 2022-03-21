Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 78,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $636.99 million, a PE ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

