Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will announce $74.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $337.58 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.