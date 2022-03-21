Analysts Anticipate PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PNM Resources.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%.
PNM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 532,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,971. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 583,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in PNM Resources by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 48.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 269.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
