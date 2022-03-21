Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.42 million to $58.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $237.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSII traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.68. 3,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,992. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

