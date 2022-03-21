Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.91 million and the highest is $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $585,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.21. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

