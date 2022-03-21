Analysts Expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,909. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

